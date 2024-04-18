Way too early white elephant gift idea: This Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs ornament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Is it too early to start thinking about shopping for the holidays?

Hallmark might have the perfect white elephant gift for Buffalo Bills fans.

On the Hallmark website, you can find an NFL Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs ornament. Yes.... a BUFFALO BILLS Stefon Diggs ornament.

Hallmark

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this month.

Did the Buffalo Bills make a mistake trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans?

Of course, Hallmark probably had this ornament in its production plans well before that trade happened. But currently, on the Hallmark site, it says the product will be available July 13, 2024.

We reached out to Hallmark to see if they still plan on selling the product. Hallmark said, "We still plan to release the ornament as featured in the Dream Book, giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite players and teams."