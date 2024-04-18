Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Way too early white elephant gift idea: This Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs ornament

According to the Hallmark website, the Diggs ornament will be available July 13.
COACHING Search begins... (1).jpg
Hallmark/WKBW
COACHING Search begins... (1).jpg
Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 14:18:29-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Is it too early to start thinking about shopping for the holidays?

Hallmark might have the perfect white elephant gift for Buffalo Bills fans.

On the Hallmark website, you can find an NFL Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs ornament. Yes.... a BUFFALO BILLS Stefon Diggs ornament.

Buffalo-Bills-Football-Player-Keepsake-Ornament_2299QXI7601_08.jpg

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this month.

Did the Buffalo Bills make a mistake trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans?

Of course, Hallmark probably had this ornament in its production plans well before that trade happened. But currently, on the Hallmark site, it says the product will be available July 13, 2024.

We reached out to Hallmark to see if they still plan on selling the product. Hallmark said, "We still plan to release the ornament as featured in the Dream Book, giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite players and teams."

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!