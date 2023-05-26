Watch: Why the Buffalo Bills are a great fit for DeAndre Hopkins

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With DeAndre Hopkins hitting free agency at the end of May the speculation about his next team will swirl until a deal is announced.

The Buffalo Bills are among the favorites to land the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and the deal would make sense for both sides.

For the Bills, they'd immediately be adding a game-changing weapon to line up alongside Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. For Hopkins, he'd be joining a team with Super Bowl aspirations as he enters the second-half of his career.

Making the money work will be the biggest obstacle if the Bills are truly interested in Hopkins. The Bills are right up against the salary cap with very little wiggle room. If a deal were to happen, the Bills would likely need to re-structure multiple contracts or move on from a player with a higher salary.

