Watch: Who should the Bills be targeting in the first round?

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, 7 Eyewitness News Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with NFL Draft expert Matt Miller to discuss the Bills' plans.
Miller, who founded thedraftscout.com & appears on ESPN as an NFL Draft analyst breaks down which players could be available at No. 30 and what positions the Bills should be targeting.
As it currently stands, the Bills have seven total draft picks in 2021:
Round 1 - Pick 30
Round 2 - Pick 61
Round 3 - 93
Round 5 - 161 [aquired from Raiders] & 174
Round 6 - 213
Round 7 - 236 [acquired from Panthers]
You can watch the full interview with Matt Miller at the top of the page! The first round of the NFL Draft will air on WKBW on Thursday, April 29th with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m.
To take a running back or not take a running back? That is the question for #BillsMafia. We asked @nfldraftscout if selecting Najee Harris or Travis Etienne would make sense for the Bills with their first round pick @WKBW #DraftSZN pic.twitter.com/shcKdOwv1u— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 15, 2021