Watch: Who should the Bills be targeting in the first round?

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, 7 Eyewitness News Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with NFL Draft expert Matt Miller to discuss the Bills' plans.

Miller, who founded thedraftscout.com & appears on ESPN as an NFL Draft analyst breaks down which players could be available at No. 30 and what positions the Bills should be targeting.

As it currently stands, the Bills have seven total draft picks in 2021:

Round 1 - Pick 30

Round 2 - Pick 61

Round 3 - 93

Round 5 - 161 [aquired from Raiders] & 174

Round 6 - 213

Round 7 - 236 [acquired from Panthers]

You can watch the full interview with Matt Miller at the top of the page! The first round of the NFL Draft will air on WKBW on Thursday, April 29th with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m.