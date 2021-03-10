Menu

Watch: Which free agents make the most sense for the Bills in 2021?

Matt Bove, Joe Buscaglia, and Marcel Louis-Jacques discuss how the Bills should approach free agency and what additions make sense for a Super Bowl run in 2021.
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the start of NFL free agency less than one week away, our crew from The Point After got together to discuss some potential targets for the Buffalo Bills.

Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic, Marcel Louis-Jacques from ESPN, and Matt Bove discuss which players the Bills should look to keep and which positions need to be addressed.

