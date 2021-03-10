Watch: Which free agents make the most sense for the Bills in 2021?

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the start of NFL free agency less than one week away, our crew from The Point After got together to discuss some potential targets for the Buffalo Bills.
Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic, Marcel Louis-Jacques from ESPN, and Matt Bove discuss which players the Bills should look to keep and which positions need to be addressed.
NFL free agency begins one week from today. The #Bills have about $3M in cap space. If they're going to make any splash, there will be cap casualties. @JoeBuscaglia looks at who that could be @WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/tqigKMEX6m— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 10, 2021
