Watch: Shovelers clear snow at Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — All eyes are on Highmark Stadium after 22.9 inches of lake-effect snow fell in Orchard Park ahead of the Sunday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

Members of Bills Mafia grabbed their shovels and signed up to clear out the stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

❄️2 feet of snow in 16 hours

🥶Hundreds of people removing snow

🌨️All aisles I’m told will be clear

🦬This place will be ready & rocking by 8

Hours before kickoff, crews were still clearing snow from the parking lot to the field, but that didn't stop fans from tailgating.

