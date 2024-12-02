Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Watch: Shovelers clear snow at Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo Bills game

All eyes are on Highmark Stadium after 22.9 inches of lake-effect snow fell in Orchard Park ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.
Posted
and last updated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — All eyes are on Highmark Stadium after 22.9 inches of lake-effect snow fell in Orchard Park ahead of the Sunday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

Members of Bills Mafia grabbed their shovels and signed up to clear out the stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Hours before kickoff, crews were still clearing snow from the parking lot to the field, but that didn't stop fans from tailgating.

If you're heading to the game, the video above has everything you need to know.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!