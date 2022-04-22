Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Watch: Mina Kimes & Matt Bove discuss Bills offseason and 2022 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft around the corner 7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes to discuss the first round.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 13:01:13-04

With the NFL Draft less than one week away the Buffalo Bills have plenty of options with their first round pick.

To discuss the positions the Bills should be targeting, 7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes. Along with some specific players Kimes' believes would be a fit for the Bills, she shared her thoughts on the off-season as a whole and how the Bills stack up with the other top teams in the league.

Buffalo currently has eight draft picks and three picks in the top 100 [ 25, 57, & 89].

You can watch 7 ABC's coverage of the NFL Draft starting on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. with our Leading The Charge Draft Special.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine