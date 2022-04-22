Watch: Mina Kimes & Matt Bove discuss Bills offseason and 2022 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft less than one week away the Buffalo Bills have plenty of options with their first round pick.

To discuss the positions the Bills should be targeting, 7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes. Along with some specific players Kimes' believes would be a fit for the Bills, she shared her thoughts on the off-season as a whole and how the Bills stack up with the other top teams in the league.

Buffalo currently has eight draft picks and three picks in the top 100 [ 25, 57, & 89].

You can watch 7 ABC's coverage of the NFL Draft starting on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. with our Leading The Charge Draft Special.