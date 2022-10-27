Watch: Keys to the game as Bills host Packers

Watch Now
Packers Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) is defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Packers Bills Football
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the two teams appear to be heading in the opposite direction.

Heading into this matchup, the Bills have won three-straight games and have a 5-1 record. The Packers have lost three in a row and have watched their record slip from 3-1 to 3-4.

But what will happen Sunday? Can the Packers pull the upset for their first-ever win in Orchard Park?

7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with NBC26 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard to discuss the matchup.

