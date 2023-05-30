Watch: Is the Buffalo Bills offense better in 2023?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Heading into the 2023 season the Buffalo Bills made it very clear that improving their offense was their biggest focus. That was never said by anyone from the front office or the team, but their actions sent that message loud and clear.
The team added guard Connor McGovern and wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield in free agency. A month later the team used their top two picks in the draft on a tight end and another guard.
Deonte Harty footwork is 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/rtixYFz6il— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 30, 2023
Aside from bringing back safety Jordan Poyer and signing defensive tackle Poona Ford, all of the Bills notable off-season additions were on the offensive side of the ball.
But do these moves make the Bills a better group than they were last season?
7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 13 WHAM Sports Director Mike Catalana discuss the biggest focus of the off-season and if it will lead to success on Sundays.
Plenty of looks at Trent Sherfield today. Moves really well and it’s obvious how much speed he has. Should be a strong depth piece for the Bills this season that still plays meaningful snaps #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/zUbbPteyVy— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 30, 2023