Watch: Is the Buffalo Bills offense better in 2023?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Heading into the 2023 season the Buffalo Bills made it very clear that improving their offense was their biggest focus. That was never said by anyone from the front office or the team, but their actions sent that message loud and clear.

The team added guard Connor McGovern and wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield in free agency. A month later the team used their top two picks in the draft on a tight end and another guard.

Aside from bringing back safety Jordan Poyer and signing defensive tackle Poona Ford, all of the Bills notable off-season additions were on the offensive side of the ball.

But do these moves make the Bills a better group than they were last season?

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 13 WHAM Sports Director Mike Catalana discuss the biggest focus of the off-season and if it will lead to success on Sundays.