Watch: ESPN's Mina Kimes discusses Bills outlook in 2021 & NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes spoke with 7 Eyewitness News Sports Director Matt Bove about the Bills plans in 2021.

Kimes shared a few positions she would think make sense for the Bills in the draft as well as some thoughts on a potential contract extension for Josh Allen.

As it currently stands, the Bills have seven total draft picks in 2021.

You can watch the full interview with Kimes at the top of the page! The first round of the NFL Draft will air on WKBW on Thursday, April 29th with coverage starting at 7:00 p.m.