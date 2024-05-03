Watch: Do the Buffalo Bills need to add another WR?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Draft in the rear view mirror the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room looks better than it did before Keon Coleman's name was called. But have the Bills done enough to address the void left by Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Deonte Harty?

Let's start by simply looking at who's in and who's out:

IN:

Keon Coleman - second round pick

Curtis Samuel - free agent addition

Mack Hollins - free agent addition

Chase Claypool - free agent addition

Quintez Cephus - free agent addition

KJ Hamler - future/reserve contract

OUT:

Stefon Diggs - trade

Gabe Davis - signed with Jaguars

Deonte Harty - signed with Ravens

Trent Sherfield - signed with Vikings

OTHER:

Khalik Shakir - entering third season

Justin Shorter - entering second season

Andy Isabella - entering sixth season

Tyrell Shavers - entering season season

Bryan Thompson - entering second season

From a strictly numbers standpoint the Bills have added more players than they've lost. With Shakir as the lone returning WR from the active roster last season this will be almost a completely new group in 2024.

So who will step up and does the Bills roster have enough talent? Matt Bove and Howard Simon look at where things stand following the draft and if wide receiver is still a position the team needs to address in June when they add $10 million in salary cap space.