Watch: Do the Buffalo Bills need to add another WR?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Draft in the rear view mirror the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room looks better than it did before Keon Coleman's name was called. But have the Bills done enough to address the void left by Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Deonte Harty?
Let's start by simply looking at who's in and who's out:
IN:
Keon Coleman - second round pick
Curtis Samuel - free agent addition
Mack Hollins - free agent addition
Chase Claypool - free agent addition
Quintez Cephus - free agent addition
KJ Hamler - future/reserve contract
OUT:
Stefon Diggs - trade
Gabe Davis - signed with Jaguars
Deonte Harty - signed with Ravens
Trent Sherfield - signed with Vikings
OTHER:
Khalik Shakir - entering third season
Justin Shorter - entering second season
Andy Isabella - entering sixth season
Tyrell Shavers - entering season season
Bryan Thompson - entering second season
From a strictly numbers standpoint the Bills have added more players than they've lost. With Shakir as the lone returning WR from the active roster last season this will be almost a completely new group in 2024.
So who will step up and does the Bills roster have enough talent? Matt Bove and Howard Simon look at where things stand following the draft and if wide receiver is still a position the team needs to address in June when they add $10 million in salary cap space.