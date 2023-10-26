Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview with 7 Sports and WFTS' Kyle Burger

BUFFALO, NY. WKBW) — 7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts and sports anchor Kyle Burger from our sister station WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida preview Thursday's Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
The Bills are 4-3 and looking to bounce back after a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-3 after starting 3-1, they have had back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.
Check out Dom and Kyle's full preview in the video above.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.