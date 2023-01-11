Watch Now
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke on Wednesday ahead of the playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 17:37:02-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:

  • Quarterback Josh Allen
  • Safety Micah Hyde
  • Center Mitch Morse
  • Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins

You can watch the full presser from each of them in the player above.

Just before practice, McDermott announced that the team activated the practice window for safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder. You can find more information here.

