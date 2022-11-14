Watch: Breaking down Bills second half collapse vs. Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — The Buffalo Bills let a 17-point lead in the second half slip away, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 33-30 in overtime.

But where did it all go wrong?

7 Sports' Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts break down the loss from Highmark Stadium, in a game that featured way too many mistakes from the Bills, especially down the stretch.

You can watch the full conversation at the top of the page.