Watch: Bove & Joe B. discuss Bills offseason as combine approaches

Matt Bove
Posted at 10:50 PM, Feb 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The NFL offseason is already in full swing and as the combine approaches the Bills have plenty of decisions to make.

With several changes to their coaching staff, the front office must now figure out their plans as they prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.

Buffalo owns the 25th pick in the first round and owns nine total picks in April's draft.

To discuss the first few weeks of the offseason, Matt Bove is joined by Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic.

