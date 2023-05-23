Watch: Are the Buffalo Bills better heading into 2023?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After several weeks away from the facility the Buffalo Bills have returned to Orchard Park for OTAs. This is considered phase two of the off-season program as the workouts remain voluntary.

74 seconds of Josh Allen to help get you through the day #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ns6hq8cULa — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 23, 2023

Despite the practices being optional, the Bills had very good attendance from their returning players and newcomers. All of their notable players were in attendance aside from wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Matt Milano.

Buffalo Bills return to OTAs

The absences allowed for a better look at some of the players slotted behind both Diggs and Milano on the depth chart. But does the team have enough depth and star power heading into the 2023 season?

