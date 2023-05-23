Watch Now
Watch: Are the Buffalo Bills better heading into 2023?

Buffalo Bills return to OTAs this week. Sports director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia break down what improvements have been made so far this offseason.
Josh Allen and Bills retu
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 18:40:45-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After several weeks away from the facility the Buffalo Bills have returned to Orchard Park for OTAs. This is considered phase two of the off-season program as the workouts remain voluntary.

Despite the practices being optional, the Bills had very good attendance from their returning players and newcomers. All of their notable players were in attendance aside from wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Matt Milano.

Buffalo Bills return to OTAs

The absences allowed for a better look at some of the players slotted behind both Diggs and Milano on the depth chart. But does the team have enough depth and star power heading into the 2023 season?

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 7 sports contributor Joe Buscaglia discuss the biggest questions heading into the summer and expectations for 2023. You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page!

