Von Miller returns to Buffalo Bills after 4-game suspension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is returning to the Buffalo Bills following a four-game suspension.

Miller took the field for practice Wednesday in Orchard Park for the first time since his suspension on October 1.

Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters Wednesday before practice. You can watch his entire news conference below. Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott gives injury updates and more

The four-game suspension was for violating the National Football League's Personal Conduct Policy.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the suspension stemmed from allegations that Miller assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023.

Miller has denied the allegations saying in December 2023, "It is 100% false." No charges were ever filed.