Von Miller making presence felt for the Buffalo Bills during OTAs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — When the Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller in the off-season they didn’t just add an elite pass rusher, but also an exceptional teacher. Miller brings plenty of experience to the Bills' defensive line, which will ultimately help the younger players that the Bills are counting on.

It’s hasn’t taken long for Von Miller to start coaching up Greg Rousseau 👀#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/iN9WX5mG7H — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 24, 2022

“He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion. You all know his resume,” second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau said on Tuesday. “But yeah, it was great, he’s really helped us already. It was his first day out with us in OTAs and I already learned some good nuggets from him.”

Miller spent plenty of time talking with Rousseau and some of the other young pass rushers on Tuesday. When first signed Miller said it’s his job to be a leader on and off the field and while the sample size is small, his new teammates think he’s off to a good start.

“I already asked him a few questions out there,” Rousseau said. “He’ll also come to me, Boogie, AJ, or whoever, and tell them what he sees as well. So it’s been both ways and it’s natural. We’re really just flowing out there and we know he’s one of our brothers and he’s one of us now. So I feel like he’s fitting in great.”

Rousseau, along with the two other players he mentioned [Epenesa and Basham] are all entering seasons with a lot on the line. With the departures of veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, the younger pass rushers will be leaned on and their coaches are counting on them.

“This is going to be a big off-season for those guys,” head coach Sean McDermott said. They’re in a position where we need them to grow into and develop and make a mark on our defense. Not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”

There is no denying Miller makes the Bills a more dangerous defense immediately. But he also can pave the way for the young core of the roster, and if that happens, the best defense in the NFL from 2021 could be even better next season.