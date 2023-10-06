Underdog mentality links the Buffalo Bills, Bills Mafia with NFL fans in the UK

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia we know you’re all familiar with the iconic “Shout Song.”

But as the Bills prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond, we want to show you why that song and the Bills culture resonates so much in the UK.

“I think the fact that the Bills have such a strong link to the community. The passion is so strong," says VP of London Bills Backers Charlie Nelson. "And I think that’s where you’re getting into this same soccer culture. Where it is ride or die. It’s in your DNA. And you’ll never give this up.”

Just like how the Bills have the Shout Song, every soccer (football) team has its own unique blend of chants and songs that is deeply rooted within the history of that club.

Those similarities are why so many NFL fans like Kevin Clancy fell in love with the Blue and Red.

“I think it resonates with the working class. Our version of your blue-collar. But the working class in London resonates with that," Clancy told 7 Sports. "They can feel that they're the underdogs. They’ve been through it. And that I think represents half the population of London.”

Now while it’d be sweet for half of London to come and cheer on the Bills, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can only seat 62,850 people. But the London Bills Backers are ready to infuse a little British and American fandom into the mix.

“We got it planned. There will be some big resonating songs. And you’re also going to get ‘Sweet Caroline’ which you’d get any time at any sporting event," Clancy adds.

“I’m really excited to hear what it sounds like in the Spurs stadium because there will be a lot of Bills Mafia coming over. And we’ll absolutely be singing it," added Nelson. "And I hope that’s something people will embrace."

Charlie, we've got a good feeling they’ll embrace every second of that experience.