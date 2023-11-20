Uh oh; the Buffalo Bills might have their swagger back

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Tonight, the Buffalo Bills boat raced the New York Jets 32-6. An impressive showing in all three phases for the Bills as a team. But all eyes were on new interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Safe to say tonight, he passed his first test with flying colors. Now of course the players executing the game plan is what ultimately led to the big win for Buffalo. But after a massive change to the coaching staff. Putting in a performance like this seemed to really lift the players.

"I'm proud of everybody that stepped up and filed roles they didn't expect to have this year. It's not easy to do that," said quarterback Josh Allen. "But again guys played well, had a good week of practice and a had a good game plan going into it."

One thing Allen said after the game stood out. He said his team really focused on the fact they get to play this game for a living. Restoring the "fun" aspect to their game plan was not only effective as showed by the scoreboard. It was also refreshing to hear Allen and this offense. Who had quite a tough few weeks prior. Have confidence and direction in the way they spoke.

This offense and really this team feeds off of Allen's energy and his play. Head coach Sean McDermott said number 17 looked like the franchise quarterback that this team leans on.

"I think overall Josh looked very in control. Not that it was easy. But it was easy. He was taking what the defense was giving him," says McDermott.

The Jets are a top-three defense in the NFL by most statistical measures. And tonight the Bills put up 32 points. All while Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis combined for just 27 yards and four catches. All coming from Diggs.

The road ahead is not easy. Philadelphia will be an all-out battle next Sunday. But if the Bills can make 28 to 32 points a benchmark. They'll find success as they try to keep themselves in the playoff picture.