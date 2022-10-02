Tyler Bass hits game-winning field goal as Bills pull off comeback 23-20

BALTIMORE, MD. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills shook off a disastrous first half en route to a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a Tyler Bass game-winning field goal as time expired.

The first half went about as bad as it could've for the Bills. Josh Allen threw an interception on the Bills opening drive that led to a Ravens touchdown. It also snapped the Bills eight straight opening drive touchdown streak.

Baltimore followed that up with a 15 play 81 yard drive in at the end of the first quarter putting them ahead 14-3. Back on offense, Buffalo hit another setback as Devin Singletary coughed it up and was recovered by the Ravens.

The blessing in disguise was that Baltimore only salvaged a field goal on that ensuing drive and tacked on another to take a 20-3 lead with under two minutes left in the half. Needing a score and any sort of a pulse on offense Josh Allen went to work leading his team down the field ending in a four yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie. Baltimore would go to half up 20-10 and would receive the second half kickoff.

Out of the break the Bills defense did exactly what it needed to and forced a three and out. Followed up by a Tyler Bass 39-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 20-13. Baltimore punted on the ensuing possession and Josh Allen would find pay dirt on a rushing touchdown. 20-20 would be the score heading to the fourth quarter.

On the very first play of the fourth quarter Jordan Poyer intercepted Lamar Jackson for his third INT of the season. The Bills would fail to score on the ensuing drive however keeping the game tied at 20 a piece.

But as the Ravens offense moved down the field late in the fourth, they faced a 4th and goal from the two yard line but once again Poyer stepped in front of the pass for his second interception of the game and have Josh Allen and company time for a game-winning drive,

And in one of the best second half turnarounds the Bills have had in a long time they find a way to win 23-20 off a Tyler Bass game-winning field goal as time expired.