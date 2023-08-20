Turnovers and penalties haunt Buffalo Bills in 27-15 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — It was an ugly outing for the Buffalo Bills from start to finish, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-15 in the second preseason game of the year. Buffalo fell behind early on a 62-yard touchdown from Steelers running back Jaylen Warren less than three minutes into the game. After a three-and-out from the Bills' offense, the Steelers scored on their next offensive play as Kenny Pickett connected with Pat Freiermuth for a 25-yard touchdown.

Josh Allen completed 7-of-10 passes for 64 yards on three possessions for the Bills starting offense. Gabe Davis led the way for the starters with two catches for 29 yards. Davis also caught a deep ball from Allen down the sideline that was wiped out because of a penalty to right tackle Spencer Brown. Stefon Diggs was targeted five times, catching two passes for 22 yards.

Casually throwing on a rope 50 yds across the field under pressure, as one does pic.twitter.com/JHYG58jCJI — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 19, 2023

Penalties were a problem all game for the Bills. In the first half, the Bills had 12 penalties. They finished the day with 13 for 93 yards. Pittsburgh was penalized just three times for 25 yards.

11 penalties in the first half.



11.



That is remarkable. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 19, 2023

After a strong outing against the Indianapolis Colts, Bills quarterback Matt Barkley had a rough day throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. Barkley completed 7-of-12 passes for 93 yards. Two of Barkley's completions were to first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, who was one of the few bright spots for the Bills with three catches for 45 yards.

Kyle Allen replaced Barkley late in the third quarter and finished the day 12-of-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter caught the late score from Allen and finished the day with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Mims scored the Bills other touchdown on a two-yard carry early in the fourth quarter.

Bills tackle Tommy Doyle was carted off the field in the third quarter with an injury to his left leg. Doyle tore his right ACL last season. Tight end Dawson Knox did not play due to a hand injury suffered in practice. He is considered day-to-day.

With their loss, the Bills fall to 1-1 in the preseason. Buffalo will close out the preseason on Saturday, August 26 in Chicago against the Bears.