Troy Strong: Lifelong Buffalo Bills fan Troy Ross ready to take in first Bills game

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Each and every day is a subtle reminder about the odds Great Falls, Montana native Troy Ross has defied to even be here.

“Long story short. He’s a survivor of an ultra rare autoimmune disorder called pulmonary capillaritis," says Troy's dad Wes. "And he’s a year and half into remission after a five year fight for his life.”

Troy, along with his family’s support lived every day like he was dying. From signing an honorary basketball scholarship to a division one school. To inking a NIL deal. And starting a statewide blood drive using the hashtag #TroyStrong. That inspired thousands to help save a life.

Now, Troy and his dad are getting ready to fulfill a lifelong dream of his. Go to a Buffalo Bills game in Orchard Park. And meet his idol. Josh Allen.

“I’m coming for you Josh," Troy told 7 Sports on a zoom call.

If there’s one thing you take away from this story. Let it be that Troy Ross loves football. And he loves the Buffalo Bills. Two things that were there for him. During his darkest hours.

7 Sports: “Troy, I know you know it. But have you educated your family on the shout song?”

TROY: “Yea this man (his dad) I think is a Chiefs fan. He likes the red kingdom.”

WES: “I’ve got the red hat on for Western. Montana Western.”

Troy has been through more challenges than any eight year old should ever have to endure. But his enthusiasm for life would make you think otherwise. So, this trip to Orchard Park was an opportunity his dad couldn’t pass up.

"I just surprised him. Said you beat the unbeatable. We found some really good seats and we’re going to come and take in the whole Buffalo experience," Wes adds. "He wants to see the tables. He wants to have wings. Hopefully we don’t get lake effect snow when we’re there. But we’re going to take it in. We’re excited. And he’s got his jersey ready to go if he can meet number 17 or any of those other studs he knows.”

While there's no promise that lake effect snow won't be an issue. Bills Mafia will show Troy and Wes the time of their lives.