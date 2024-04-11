Troy Franklin's size & speed could make the Buffalo Bills offense even more dangerous

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you think about Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin two words come to mind.

“Tall and fast, man," Emory Hunt, the owner of Football Gameplan told 7 Sports at the NFL Combine. "When you think about the Miami Dolphins in terms of speed, now add that speed in a longer more athletic body."

#BillsMafia, here’s one for you from Oregon WR Troy Franklin’s (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) vlog on YouTube.



According to the WR, he’s in Buffalo today and tomorrow for a visit. The #Bills reportedly had a private workout with Franklin as well.



YT: VillageBoyTroy pic.twitter.com/wWZnptt608 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 10, 2024

With Franklin, the tape doesn't lie and neither do the numbers. During his junior season at Oregon, he caught 81 passes for nearly 1,400 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns. One of his specialties is his ability to turn any play into a massive gain, which is something the Bills have talked about needing all offseason.

“You’ve got to be able to get the ball either thrown down the field or complete it short and then have it run down the field," Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "Whether it’s via run after the catch or thrown down the field and completing it on a deep pass.”

The thing that is so intriguing about Franklin is his untapped potential. His numbers in college are eye-opening, but with added muscle and better weapons around him, there's no telling how high Franklin's ceiling could be.

“I feel like he can still add room to his frame. Most guys who are lean, are kind of maxed at that weight, but I feel like he can get about five to seven pounds of bulk, without leading the speed or explosiveness. So now you’ve got someone who can be a vertical stretch player, can play above the rim, he can play the short game which he can catch and run for a touchdown, so he can do all those things rather well, so to me, he’s someone not a lot of people are talking about enough in this draft class.”

We'll be sure to change that if the Bills select Franklin in the NFL Draft. He's expected to be a late-first or second-round pick.