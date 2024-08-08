Traffic information released for Buffalo Bills first preseason game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Buffalo Bills first preseason game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Stadium gates will open at 11 a.m. and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. You can find more information below.

Abbott Road



Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.

This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive to Rte. 219 will convert to two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium

Stadium lots

As construction continues on the Bills new stadium, the team has announced parking changes for the 2024 season and said carpooling is strongly encouraged.

According to the Bills, you must purchase a parking pass in advance for all Bills-controlled parking lots, excluding Lot 2 ADA and Lot 6 ADA. The team said there will be no day-of-game credit card transactions to purchase parking in Bills parking lots.

You can find the full parking information on the team's website here.

All stadium lots open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and drivers are asked NOT to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety

Lot 3 is closed due to new stadium construction

The Bus & Limo lot is located on the north side of the stadium along Southwestern Blvd.