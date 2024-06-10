Buffalo Bills announce parking changes for the 2024 season; carpooling 'strongly encouraged'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, the team has announced parking changes for the 2024 season and said carpooling is strongly encouraged.

According to the Bills, you must purchase a parking pass in advance for all Bills-controlled parking lots, excluding Lot 2 ADA and Lot 6 ADA. The team said there will be no day-of-game credit card transactions to purchase parking in Bills parking lots.

As first reported by The Buffalo News on Monday morning, season ticket member full-season parking locations will be as follows:

For club seat and suite holders



Lot 2 Preferred

Lot 6 Preferred

For non-club seat and suite season ticket members



Lot 1

Lot 7

Individual game parking locations will be as follows:

Lot 4

Bus and Limo Lot

Non-Tailgating Buses (12 or more passengers)

Limos (11 passengers or less)

You can find a parking map provided by the Bills below. You can find the full parking information on the team's website here.

7 News recently went on an exclusive tour of the new Highmark Stadium where the Bills will begin playing in 2026, which you can watch below. You can also find more on our tour here.

It's been called a "once-in-a-generation" project, an exclusive tour of the site to see the progress that's been made over the past 12 months. One year after groundbreaking: An inside look at the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium

Reports estimate the cost of the stadium to now be at $1.7 billion. Steven Ranalli, president of the Erie County Stadium Corporation said he suspects that the price will be slightly higher but the Bills are still working on that number with their construction manager.