Traffic information announced for Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for Sunday's Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the sheriff's office is asking fans to be patient while going to and leaving the game.

Abbott Road



Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 am.;

This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2-Preferred, 2-ADA and 3 are accessible from Route 20A;

Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at *9:00 a.m. and drivers are asked NOT to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety;

Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA and Lot 7;

The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium’s northside along Route 20.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski says the weather will impact the game on Sunday. The models agree that it will be windy, cold, and snowy. You can find his early forecast here.