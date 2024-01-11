Watch Now
Early look at the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card gameday forecast

Bundle up if you're going to the game this Sunday in Orchard Park
The weather will impact the big game on Sunday. Models are definitely agreeing that it will be windy, cold, and snowy.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 11, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather will impact the big game on Sunday. Models are definitely agreeing that it will be windy, cold, and snowy. The exact placement of the lake effect snow band is still to early to pinpoint. Here is the latest thinking on the weather forecast for Sunday!

8 a.m. Windy and cold with lake effect snow showers as you tailgate. The temperature will be in the teens, but it will feel like it's near ZERO.
Winds: Westerly 20-35 gusts near 40mph.

1 p.m. Heavy lake effect snow, with snow rates 1-3"/hour, expected to be just south of Orchard Park. Temperatures will be near 20 degrees with wind-chills in the single digits.

4 p.m. Temperatures near 20, winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour, and lake effect snow getting closer to Highmark Stadium. Travel after the game will be difficult.

