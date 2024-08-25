Watch Now
Tracking Buffalo Bills roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — A little under 48 hours before the NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline, the Buffalo Bills began making some moves to trim their numbers.

On Sunday the team made the following roster moves.

Released
QB - Anthony Brown
WR - Damiere Byrd
OL - Kevin Jarvis
DE - Rondell Bothroyd
LB - Shayne Simon
LB - Deion Jones
CB - Kyron Brown

Placed on Injured Reserve
S - Terrell Burgess
S - Dee Delaney

We will continue to update this list as more roster moves are made.

The NFL 53-man roster cut deadline is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

