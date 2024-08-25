Tracking Buffalo Bills roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — A little under 48 hours before the NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline, the Buffalo Bills began making some moves to trim their numbers.

On Sunday the team made the following roster moves.

Released

QB - Anthony Brown

WR - Damiere Byrd

OL - Kevin Jarvis

DE - Rondell Bothroyd

LB - Shayne Simon

LB - Deion Jones

CB - Kyron Brown

Placed on Injured Reserve

S - Terrell Burgess

S - Dee Delaney

No major surprises here. But Deion Jones already getting released is one less linebacker Joe Andreessen was competing with to make the 53. Really interested to see what they do with Spector/Morrow/Andreessen. https://t.co/dpUd5noJEq — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 25, 2024

The 1st set of moves for the #Bills ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. 53-man deadline https://t.co/ZhlZttMVeg — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) August 25, 2024

We will continue to update this list as more roster moves are made.

The NFL 53-man roster cut deadline is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST.