Tommy Parzymieso experiences full-circle moment at Buffalo Bills Training Camp

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Back in April we first introduced you to Orchard Park teenager Tommy Parzymieso, who the Buffalo Bills selected to announce their first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

All while battling (a rare genetic muscle disorder) Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

On Sunday, Tommy made his way from Buffalo to Rochester to take in the sights and sounds of training camp. An experience, he said, is like a full-circle moment.

“It's pretty cool to see them in action after I kicked off the draft class, and now they’re here practicing for this season," Parzymieso told 7 Sports.

Parzymieso delivered on the opportunity of a lifetime this past April at the NFL Draft.

Fast forward to today, he and his family can see his pick, rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston in action for the first time.

“Just to bring them out here a few months later and see Maxwell on the field is a pretty cool moment," adds Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

Beane, who invited the Parzymieso family out to camp, says it’s times like this where he’s reminded of the impact this team and its players have on fans.

“Anytime we can bring happiness to a family, a person, especially someone like Tommy, who has had adverse conditions like Tommy, it’s very rewarding," adds Beane. "And it’s a good reminder of what’s important in life.”

Tommy did get to eat lunch with the team in the players' cafeteria. When asked what he’d hope to be eating, he kept it simple.

“I’m a big food guy, so I’ll take whatever, but I like turkey burgers, so that works too," Parzymieso said.

Tommy told 7 Sports he’s planning on catching some Bills games this upcoming season using his season tickets. His mom adds that he’ll have to share with his family who are all looking forward to another season of Bills football.