Orchard Park teen to announce Buffalo Bills first-round pick at NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When 16-year-old Tommy Parzymieso was invited to One Bills Drive, he thought he was going on a normal tour, but instead had his wish come true. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane surprised the Orchard Park teen with the opportunity to announce the team's first-round pick in next week's NFL Draft.

"I was nervous, that was probably my first reaction," Tommy Parzymieso said.

When Parzymieso was 2 years old, he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The severe "muscle-wasting disease" impacts his heart, lungs and mobility. He relies on a motorized chair, so his family is hosting a fundraiser on May 3 to help him get a chair that he can travel on a plane with.

"It's a progressive disease and things Tommy used to do, he can no longer do," Susan Parzymieso, Tommy's mom, said. "That's really hard when sports are what you live by. Sports is this kid's life, it's his passion."

Buffalo Bills Tommy Parzymieso, and family, meet Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane

The wish was made possible through the partnership of the Buffalo Bills, the NFL and Make-A-Wish Foundation. An NFL rep told me that Tommy is one of two boys from Make-A-Wish at this year's draft. The other, from Rochester, will announce the Denver Broncos' pick.

"We were in tears behind the scenes when Brandon [Beane] was talking to Tommy," Susan Parzymieso said. "They're so gracious over there, so kind."

Parzymieso was also given a signed helemt from his favorite, Keon Coleman. He predicts Beane will pick a defensive player.

"I've never been to the draft," said Tommy Parzymieso. "I feel it's a cool event."

He'll be rocking a custom Bills outfit for the NFL Draft's red carpet, before he hits the stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on April 24. As of right now, the Bills have the 30th pick.