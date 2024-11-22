Tibbetts: It's time to crown some Buffalo Bills midseason MVPs

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — With the bye week winding down for the Buffalo Bills let's recap the last 11 weeks and crown some midseason MVPs.



Offense

MVP: Josh Allen Honorable Mention: Khalil Shakir Defense

MVP: Terrel Bernard Honorable Mention: Taron Johnson (and others) Special Teams

MVP: Cam Lewis Honorable Mention: Brandon Codrington/Sam Martin

Offense

What if I didn't say Josh Allen? It'd be crazy but don't worry Bills Mafia, Allen is 1000% the offensive MVP so far this season and not just because of the insane game-sealing touchdown run he had against Kansas City last week.

Allen's 2024 stats so far

- 2,543 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

- 316 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns

No one can single-handedly change the game like 17 can. As the front-runner for the NFL's MVP award, it'd be crazy to leave him off the team list.

Defense

It was difficult to pick just one person for this one. Taron Johnson, Christian Benford, and Greg Rousseau have all stood out to me with big-time plays and performances throughout the season, but the guy I'm going with for MVP is Terrel Bernard.

As evident from the game last week when Bernard is on the field he takes the Bills' defense and raises it a notch. You can make a similar argument for the players I listed above but TB's command of the defense and awareness to always be in the right place at the right time is so valuable and it's proven time and time again.

Special Teams

Football is three phases so of course I'm going to show some love to the special teams unit. My MVP is Cam Lewis who has built his reputation and career as a Bill off of top-notch special teams play. From downing punts to making immediate tackles off of kickoffs and punts, Lewis is truly the Swiss army knife of luxury for Matthew Smiley and this unit.

My honorable mention is punter Sam Martin because despite the fact no one likes seeing the punt unit come onto the field I think Martin has been consistent and effective when needed.

For that reason, I'm also giving a nod to Brandon Codrington, a rookie who has yet to run back a kick for a touchdown but has shown flashes that he may not be too far away from making that happen.