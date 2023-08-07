Tibbetts & Getzenberg: Bills enter final week of training camp with position battles still undecided

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have entered the last week of training camp at St. John Fisher University. Both the middle linebacker and cornerback "two" position battles are undecided at this moment.
So Dom Tibbetts and ESPN Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg break down where those battles are heading. And what stands out as the first preseason game of the year looms on the horizon.
