Thursday Night Football: Watch the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots on 7 ABC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills roll into Foxborough, Massachusetts on Thursday night looking for their first AFC East division win of the season.

Bills fans can watch the game on 7 ABC on Thursday, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.

It's the first matchup against the Patriots this season for the Bills. Despite the Patriots being last in the division, the game has playoff importance for the Bills; the team sits second in the division standings behind the Miami Dolphins. Both teams share an 8-3 record, but the Bills record is marred by two divisional losses this season (Dolphins, Jets).

The Bills are coming off a close, comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. The Patriots also played on Thanksgiving, losing 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch pregame coverage featuring Matt Bové and the 7 Sports team starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on 7 ABC. Kickoff is at 8:15.