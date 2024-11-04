'This is what I dreamed of': Tyler Bass and team share emotional reaction to game-winning field goal

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Moments before he lined up for the game-winning 61-yard field goal, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass said he had to remind himself that he loves the game of football.

And that he once dreamed of moments like the one he was given in Buffalo's 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"I haven't really processed it yet but I was focused on the right here, right now, the present, and being patient with everything," Bass told reporters after the game. "You're going to go through ups and downs, but just continuing to put your best foot forward, we did that today. Just very emotional, I would say."

Every emotion Bass felt before, during and after the kick is warranted. The same can be said for his teammates who either watched from the field or the sidelines because they knew how special it was for Tyler to make that field goal.

"I got emotional in my post-game speech out there. Just the trials and tribulations he's been through out there obviously. 61-yard field goal to win a game against a divisional opponent, that's what stories are made of," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "I love him and respect him so much and everyone in that locker room is so happy for him. That's our guy."

"He hasn't changed a bit he's still going about his business and handling himself the right way. I think that's a testament to who he is as a person and the confidence he has in himself and the confidence the team and coaching staff have in him," long snapper Reid Ferguson added.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Bills brought in competition for the starting kicking job. Bass won the right to keep his job, and when head coach Sean McDermott was asked if this moment helped vindicate his decision, this is what he said.

"He's the one who did it. Like I said the mental toughness that takes I mean what's it been since last year the questions have popped up and more and more this year," McDermott told reporters. " He just stayed true to who he is and stayed true to his process. I think that's very powerful."

Buffalo hits the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday looking for win number five in a row.