'This is the perfect place for me': Buffalo Bills DE Javon Solomon's journey to the NFL

NEW YORK (WKBW) — It was late in the fourth quarter, with the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars well in hand when Buffalo Bills rookie Javon Solomon notched his first career NFL sack.

“I went to bed probably at like 3 in the morning just constantly playing it and thinking about it all over again," Solomon said.

Adrian Kraus/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) fumbles the football as he is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It’s a moment the young defensive end will never forget and neither will his teammates who knew it was only a matter of time before he would begin to make his mark.

“He carries himself like a pro like you wouldn’t even think he was a rookie so I know he’s ready for it," said Greg Rousseau.

What he did that Monday night a couple of weeks ago is nothing new for the reigning FBS leader in sacks, but bringing that success from Troy University to the pros was about Solomon getting put in the right place.

It's safe to say that Western New York was exactly where he needed to be.

“I truly feel like this is the perfect place for me," said Solomon. "Truly just trying to learn from these guys.”

From his teammates to his coaches, and everyone else around him, Solomon has embraced the new people in his life like they’re family.

To better understand why we have to return to where it all started for him, Tallahassee, Florida.

“He sticks out like a sore thumb like in a good way," said Michael. Lewis. "His attitude, his mentality, and his energy, and on that front I knew from the jump he has it here (mentally) and in his heart.”

Michael Lewis was Solomon's defensive line coach at Godby High School In Tallahassee. From the moment he first saw his raw and untapped potential he knew he had the “it” factor.

“I saw it right away," said Lewis. "He physically has it and none of the size of these guys intimidate him and his motor has always been through the roof.”

“He was always that guy for me that helped teach me the fundamentals of pass rushing and that really brewed from him coaching me," said Solomon.

Football was always Solomon's path to changing not only his life, but his mom, and his two siblings, who all grew up relying on each other to not fall victim to their environment. That was until a very special person came into their lives.

“Taught him how to change a battery, how to tie a tie, all those pivotal moments in a young man’s life," said Joshua King.

King, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’s area director for Leon County, Florida, met Solomon at an important stage of his upbringing. He became a father figure in Solomon's life, and in return, Joshua and his wife gained a family they never expected to have.

“I could’ve been off doing whatever and he was quick to give information and poured into someone he didn’t even know, and now we’re family," said Solomon.

“My wife and I have three daughters and not one of them has not known Javon or Rajay (Javon’s brother) in their lives," said King. "They are their brothers and they are their sisters and it’s one big happy family.”

Because after all, it truly does take a village and because Solomon put the right people in his life, we’ll get to keep seeing him write the story he once never thought would be possible.

“I have a great family and life is really good now," said Solomon. "I thank god for that and we’re just going to continue pushing and keep stacking our chips daily.