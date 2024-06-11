'This is personal to me': Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson enters Buffalo Bills minicamp on a mission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gable Steveson knows what it takes to achieve greatness.

"I won the Olympics in 2020 off a last-second takedown. That's near impossible," Steveson told reporters after day one of Buffalo Bills minicamp in Orchard Park. "But to win the Olympics, it's not impossible. In that instance, you want to be the best that you can and I want to come to a new field and be the best that I can."

Steveson says he has a mandatory goal coming into camp. He told reporters, "It's not just about joining a football team. It's about making it through and being a product that people can look at and be, hey, this guy has never played football in his life and he made it. Kids are going to look at that and be like, wow, I can be something with myself because when I was younger, we had none of these opportunities."

The 24-year-old wants to push the narrative that you can go from one sport to another, saying "That's an incredible thing and I hope people realize this and can see that they can do whatever they want with their lives."

Steveson, who just recently signed a standard three-year rookie deal with the Bills, also says this is personal. He told reporters, "I don't want to be that guy that came and just came. Kids are going to look at this and be like, wow, there's a guy names Gable Steveson who is an Olympic champ, and even if kids are not an Olympic champ, you can do anything in this life, in this world."

Steveson also commented about what it's like to line up next to players like future hall of fame edge rusher Von Miller, Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, plus much more. You can watch it all in the video player at the top of the page.