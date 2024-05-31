Buffalo Bills sign Olympic gold medalist and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Olympic gold medal wrestler and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Steveson is signing a standard three-year rookie deal.

Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dominant college wrestlers in NCAA history, is signing with the Bills, per his agent Carter Chow.Steveson now will try to join Bob Hayes as the only athlete to win a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic gold medal. pic.twitter.com/TfJn4Cd7B1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2024

The 24-year-old won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He attended the University of Minnesota where he won two National championships and three Big-Ten Conference championships. He was also named Big Ten Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Sean McDermott adding another wrestler to the Bills roster. https://t.co/s3jWjdYsyN pic.twitter.com/PQx0eFFStP — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 31, 2024

Steveson signed a multi-year agreement with the WWE in September 2021 and was released earlier this year.

The Bills said Steveson will wear number 61.

Steveson is not the only nontraditional pickup for the Bills this offseason.

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills selected Travis Clayton from the International Pathway Program.

Clayton is from Basingstoke, a town in Southern England. He grew up playing rugby, boxing, and soccer. In Buffalo he'll work with the offensive lineman, likely starting at tackle. London Calling: From Great Britain to the Buffalo Bills

The team also announced the release of punter Matt Haack on Friday.