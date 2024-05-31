Watch Now
Buffalo Bills sign Olympic gold medalist and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson

Posted at 2:52 PM, May 31, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Olympic gold medal wrestler and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Steveson is signing a standard three-year rookie deal.

The 24-year-old won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He attended the University of Minnesota where he won two National championships and three Big-Ten Conference championships. He was also named Big Ten Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Steveson signed a multi-year agreement with the WWE in September 2021 and was released earlier this year.

The Bills said Steveson will wear number 61.

Steveson is not the only nontraditional pickup for the Bills this offseason.

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills selected Travis Clayton from the International Pathway Program.

Clayton is from Basingstoke, a town in Southern England. He grew up playing rugby, boxing, and soccer. In Buffalo he'll work with the offensive lineman, likely starting at tackle.

The team also announced the release of punter Matt Haack on Friday.

