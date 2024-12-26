ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no love lost between Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and the New York Jets. Dawkins has never shied away from his disdain for the Bills division rival and he's using that as motivation again this week.

"These are like some of the hardest games of the season against the Jets, Patriots, and Dolphins, no matter when it is, no matter the order it's in, they are the hardest games of our season every single year," Dawkins said. "It's always great competition, the rivalry is great, the intensity is up, and I like to think and live in the aura that we hate each other, and that keeps us going."

"I think these division games there's always a bit more flare to it," quarterback Josh Allen said. "They're a physical team, they've got a really good defense."

Allen has struggled against the Jets over the last several years and cites failing to protect the ball as a key reason why. That said, Allen was very efficient in their first matchup of the season against New York, completing 19 of 25 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown.

With one more win in the final two regular-season games, the Bills will clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC. It's something they understand is important with the playoffs just around the corner.

"I think locking up the No. 2 seed is the No. 1 priority," Allen said. "All that does is guarantee us two home playoff games, but you've got to win the first one to get the second one, so that's all we're caring about is going out there this week and just trying to play good, sound football in our type of brand that we know we can play."

"It's a division game, and I know they aren't playing for a spot in the playoffs but we are and we want to go into the playoffs confident," cornerback Taron Johnson said.