The stage is set: Buffalo Bills host Denver Broncos in Wild Card Round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We no longer have to guess who the Buffalo Bills will be playing in the first round of the playoffs. After their win on Sunday, the Denver Broncos have earned the final spot in the AFC and will travel to Orchard Park for Wild Card weekend. This is the third straight season the Bills have finished as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host a first round game.

Despite their rich histories, this will only be the second postseason matchup between the Bills and Broncos. The lone previous game was in 1991 when the Bills defeated the Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship.

Denver, who finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, is returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Bills, who finished with a 13-4 record, have made the playoffs for six straight seasons.

So what should Bills fans know about the up-and-coming Broncos? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts share their initial thoughts on the matchup, including a look at Bo Nix, the Broncos dominant defense, and potential mismatches on both sides of the ball.

Buffalo will host Denver on Sunday, January 12th at 1:00 p.m. EST.