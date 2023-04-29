The pick is in: Buffalo Bills select Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence with the 59th overall pick

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Following up after their 1st round selection of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Buffalo Bills selected Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Torrence was rated as one of the top guards in this year's draft class and will help bolster the Bills offensive line.

7 Sports profiled O'Cyrus Torrence's rise as a Florida Gator prior to tonight's pick. You can find a link to it here.

Buffalo still has a third round pick (91) coming up later tonight.