The parents of Dawson and Luke Knox thank Buffalo Bills fans for donations to PUNT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the death of Luke Knox, a Florida International University football player and the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, Bills fans began donating to the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in Luke's honor.

After arriving in Buffalo in 2019, Dawson established a partnership with the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. Because of Dawson's connection to PUNT, following Luke's death, Bills fans began donating $16.88 to the organization. 16 was Luke's number at FIU and 88 is Dawson's number with the Bills.

According to PUNT, nearly 9,500 donations have been made since August 18 totaling $193,000. "We remain humbled to be stewards of these community resources in honor of Dawson, in Luke's memory. We are being thoughtful about how this investment for our mission will make an impact for the long-term as part of Luke's legacy, and will be relaying our plans within the coming weeks," a release says.

PUNT was also asked to share a statement on behalf of David and Rachel Knox, the parents of Dawson and Luke, which you can read below.

PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative

PUNT will host its Walk and Roll for kids fighting cancer Saturday at 10 a.m. in Delaware Park. You can find more information here.

If you'd like to donate to the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative you can do so here.