The demise of the Buffalo Bills was greatly exaggerated

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA — It's only two games, but the Buffalo Bills certainly don't look like a team that will hand over the AFC East. Entering the season, many fans and experts believed this would be the year the team would take a step back. But their performance against the Miami Dolphins in week two paints a different picture.

Sean McDermott has coached circles around Mike McDaniel tonight. I'm not saying McDermott is without flaws, I certainly don't feel that way, but tonight he has absolutely out-coached the guy on the other sideline. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 13, 2024

“It was a good team win in all three phases," head coach Sean McDermott said. "It's not about one person but all three phases factored in the win which was good to see. Still a lot to work on but we’ll enjoy this plane ride home.”

In a short week, the Bills rolled into Hard Rock Stadium and dominated from start to finish. The first drive of the game started with a Ja'marus Ingram interception that eventually turned into James Cook's first touchdown of the night. Ingram added another interception later in the game and returned it for a touchdown.

"It’s really just my mindset," Ingram said. "Every day I come in and prepare and tell myself that I’ll be in a position to make plays. I’ll be in a position to make that play whenever that play comes. I always tell myself that.”

"Unbelievable job. Lose TB (Bernard) in the first quarter, Baylon (Spector) comes in. He's the green dot, makes a play. ‘J-Marc’ (Ingram) comes in, and makes some plays," quarterback Josh Allen said. "You look at the stat sheet, I don't know what our numbers were, but I know we were really low in time of possession and we were probably really low in total yards, but still managed to put up 31 points and that means your defense is doing something right. They had our back tonight and we’re going to need them going forward. Just very proud of how guys stepped up into their roles. They played together. When you play together like that, typically going to have good results."

As for Cook, he finished the day with 95 total yards and three touchdowns, including his 49-yard touchdown to put an exclamation point on the first half.

JAMES COOK WITH HIS 3RD TD OF THE GAME 🤯



IT'S ONLY THE FIRST HALF.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/RSUVc4hvS1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2024

“Kudos to the offensive line they created holes for us to run through today and we did our jobs," Cook said.

The Bills finished the night with three interceptions, four turnovers on downs, and allowed a combined 65 yards receiving to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Considering the injuries to Matt Milano, Taron Johnson, and Terrel Bernard's early departure, the defensive outing is even more impressive.

“Tonight’s a weird one because you get the ball so close to your endzone on three different possessions. There was the fourth down stop, we got two different turnovers over there so it’s not going to be eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet (for the offense)," Allen said. "But when you can put up those types of numbers up on the scoreboard that’s all you care about. But again as time goes on there will be more opportunity for our guys to make plays.”

It was a complete win and a reminder to plenty that until proven otherwise, the Bills are the team to beat in the AFC East.