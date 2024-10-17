'That's Amari Cooper': Buffalo Bills locker room excited about new weapon for offense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir was napping when his team acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. His wife knew Khalil would want to know, so she woke him up and broke the news. He's happy she did.

"When I got woken up and told the news, I was excited, I ain't even going to sugarcoat it," Shakir said with a smile. "Shoot, I said the same thing when I got drafted here and got the opportunity to work with Stef (Diggs), so I was like I'm hyped, you know, it's the same thing getting to work with him."

I'm getting the sense the Bills locker room is happy about the Amari Cooper trade #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GkFGAtp4hi — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 17, 2024

Fellow wide receiver Keon Coleman feels the same way. "That's Amari Cooper," he said after practice about the addition.

"He's a great receiver, he's produced in the league for a long time, to get to learn from him and watch him work every day," Coleman said. "It's like adding another person with money in your household, he can help you pay for everything, help everything out, help everyone else get open and just bring more thrill to the offense."

"He's Coop, so I'm happy for it," left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "I'm looking forward to him catching a lot of TDs and for him and Josh to build that connection and for us to go on and plan on doing what we're doing."

But it's not just the guys on offense who are excited. The addition has generated buzz in the locker room, as players on both sides of the ball see the team's effort to become more dangerous.

"For sure I was excited," nickel cornerback Taron Johnson said. "I've played against Amari Cooper, he's a great receiver, so it's like having a guy like him on our squad, I'm just happy he's on our team now."

Cooper and the Bills have one more practice this week as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While head coach Sean McDermott was non-committal about Cooper's status for Sunday, all signs point to him making his Bills debut this weekend.