Super Bowl Preview?! Breaking down the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some have called it a Super Bowl Preview, but for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions it's just their next game. At least, that's what they're saying publicly.

For both teams, there is plenty at stake. Detroit owns the top seed in the NFC and has lost just one game this season, but their lead isn't huge with the Philadelphia Eagles just one game back. As for the Bills, they are two games behind the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC but own the tiebreaker thanks to their win earlier in the season.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/uNHyGca4II — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 12, 2024

Detroit has won 11 straight games, but the Bills are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and using their most recent game as a reality check.

"If we handle it the right way it's a good reminder for us of how competitive this dang league is week to week," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "A lot of teams take a lot of scars on their way to a darn good season and we're having a darn good season, so, what has to be in front of us this week is the opportunity that's in front of us and quite frankly the challenge in front of us going against a 12-1 team at their place. It's going to be a heck of an environment."

"It was a tough loss for them but this is the type of team that bounces back, they always do," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "We're expecting their best and everything starts with their quarterback, he's a phenomenal player, and he really does it all and makes that team go. (Their) defense is a smart, crafty defense that plays hard, they run to the football, they hit, and they're opportunistic."

