StubHub: Buffalo Bills have the biggest jump in ticket demand since last season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — StubHub announced it has released its 2022 NFL Preview which it said reveals that the Buffalo Bills have seen the biggest jump in ticket demand of any team since last season and rank sixth in the top 10 in-demand teams.

According to StubHub, the Bills are its top-trending team and ticket sales have increased 523% since last season.

The Bills game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams to kick off the NFL season on September 8 is StubHub’s second best-selling game of the season.

“Bills Mafia is showing up strong once again. With more than six times the sales compared to last year, Josh Allen and the Bills saw the biggest jump in demand since last season of any team and land in our top ten ranking for the first time at number six. Buffalo’s matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams comes in as our second most in demand game of the season.” - Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub

You can find more data from StubHub below:

StubHub’s Top In Demand NFL Teams of 2022



Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

StubHub’s Top-Trending NFL Teams of 2022



Buffalo Bills (523%) Detroit Lions (390%) New York Jets (341%) Denver Broncos (139%) Green Bay Packers (108%)

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for games from September 9 - September 13, 2022.

StubHub’s Top In Demand NFL Games of 2022



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys on September 11 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams on September 8 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 2 Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers on November 13 Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers on September 18 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys on October 30 San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders on January 1 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks on September 12 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on September 11

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for the 2022-2023 season.

StubHub’s Top In Demand Week 1 NFL Games of 2022



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys on September 11 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams on September 8 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks on September 12 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on September 11 San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears on September 11

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for games from September 9 - September 13, 2022.