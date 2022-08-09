Going to LA for the Buffalo Bills season opener? West coast Bills Backers are ready to host Bills Mafia

LOS ANGELES, CA (WKBW) — Its been almost 200 days since the Bills season ended in Kansas City, and since that overtime loss Bills Mafia has been hungry for that next chance to play February football. That chance starts in one month when the Bills and Los Angeles Rams open the 2022-23 NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on September 8, but the party starts before that! 7 News spoke to the official Bills organizations on the West Coast to find out the scoop of where fans can celebrate their beloved Bills together.

The Bills Backers' Official Welcome Party (Hosted by South Bay LA Bills Backers)



WHEN: Wednesday, September 7, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Baja Sharkeez & Tower 12, 52 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, California (Both locations across from each other)

Both bars are steps away from each other

If you're dressed in Bills gear you there is no cover to get in

RSVP here

Bills Mafia Opening Night LA Tailgate Party (Hosted by Fans of Buffalo)

