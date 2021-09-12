Steelers beat Bills 23-16 in front of packed Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite Bills fans being out in full force, the Bills offense couldn't get much going, dropping the first game of the season 23-16.

First Quarter Bills 3-0 Steelers

The first Bills game in front of a packed Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park started with a bang.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie returned the opening kick off 75 yards to give the Bills great field position to start the game.

The Bills offense couldn't get much going but as a result of their solid field position, kicker Tyler Bass was able to nail a 37-yard field goal to give the Bills an early 3-0 lead.

The Steelers also couldn't get much going on offense and were forced to punt on their first possession of the game.

McKenzie then injured his shoulder while calling for a fair catch and was ruled questionable to return, but then returned.

The Bills next drive looked promising but penalties and dropped passes forced them to punt.

The Bills had a big stop on third down with defensive end Mario Addison forcing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to fumble ball which Pittsburgh recovered but experienced an unsportsmanlike penalty forcing them to punt.

The Bills once again couldn't get much going on offense and had to punt.

Second Quarter Bills 10-0 Steelers

The Steelers and Bills struggle to do anything on their first possessions of the second quarter.

The Bills stop the Steelers on their next possession, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbles the ball.

After another failed possession by the Steelers, the Bills finally score a touchdown with Allen throwing a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis, with Bass kicking an extra point to give the Bills a 10-0 lead.

Third Quarter Bills 10-6 Steelers

On the first Steelers drive, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White had an interception that was called back and the Bills defense held up with the Steelers pressuring in the red zone, only allowing a field goal to cut the Bills lead to 10-3.

On the first Bills drive of the half the Bills couldn't convert on fourth down, giving Pittsburgh the ball.

On Pittsburgh's next possession the Steelers could only muster a field goal, cutting Buffalo's lead to 10-6.

Fourth Quarter Steelers 23-16 Bills

The Bills could not convert on fourth and one and the Steelers turn around and score to take a 13-10 lead on an incredible catch by Diontae Johnson.

The Bills cannot convert on third down and the Steelers block Matt Haack's punt and Steelers linebacker Ulysses Gilbert scores a touchdown giving Pittsburgh a 20-10 lead.

The Bills then get some points on the board as Tyler Bass successfully converts on a field goal, cutting the lead to 20-13.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell successfully makes a 44-yard field goal giving Pittsburgh a 23-13 lead.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass makes another field goal to cut the Pittsburgh lead to 23-16.

The Bills take on the Dolphins in Miami next Sunday.