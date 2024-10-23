Starting games faster is of the 'utmost importance' to the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — How can the Buffalo Bills start games faster? That's what the team is trying to figure out as they approach the second half of the regular season.

"There's always something to work on, even when you're winning," head coach Sean McDermott said. "We just have to go back to the process today and get back out there at practice and making sure we're dotting the i's and crossing the t's and we're ready to execute."

15 total touchdowns, 0 interceptions.



Heck of a start for Josh Allen. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/NCBlyaCqPV — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 23, 2024

Playing from behind has been a common theme for the Bills seven games into the season. In seven games played, the Bills have trailed at halftime in four. To their credit, they have erased two of those deficits, but against the Ravens and Texans, the hole was too deep.

"Really in all but maybe one or two games we really haven't clicked early on and it has taken us a couple of drives to feel out what the defense is doing and getting into a rhythm," quarterback Josh Allen said. "Getting off to a fast start is of the utmost importance going forward."

"As the game gets going you kind of just get settled in, and people who play sports or play the game of any kind can tell once you get settled in that feeling, it just starts to be in flow mode," defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. "We definitely have the capability to hit that sooner, it's just a matter of being a little more disciplined."

Wednesday injury update:

Bills players not practicing today:



*Terrel Bernard (ankle/excused absence)

Dawuane Smoot (groin)

Dawson Knox (ankle)

Curtis Samuel (shoulder)

DaQuan Jones (veteran rest)

*McDermott did say Bernard's injury is day-to-day.