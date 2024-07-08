Smart Carts bring smiles to faces at Oishei Children's Hospital thanks to Marcus Smart and Josh Allen

BUFFALO, NY — Cancer is a six-letter word that has brought Memphis Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart to some of the lowest points in his life, he lost both his brother and mother to the disease.

After finding success in the NBA, he wanted to do what he could to help people in similar situations.

“After losing my brother to cancer and then I was able to get to the league (NBA) that’s when I realized I wanted to help people in the situation that I was in," Smart told 7 Sports.

So Smart drew on his family's experiences and came up with an idea with his YounGameChanger Foundation

“So for me, it was the Smart Carts. To be able to give these kids and the parents a way to reconnect with society," he added.

Each “Smart Cart” comes fully stocked with tablets, Nintendo switches, and everything else a kid needs to take a break from the stress of life inside a hospital.

A few of those carts went to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in May all thanks to Smart's foundation and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Oishei Children's Hospital/Kaleida Health

“When I saw that and heard about what Josh was doing I said these 'Smart Carts' would be a great addition to add on to what he’s doing for those kids up there at Oishei," Smart said.

Claire Miller is a child life specialist at Oishei and said the Smart Carts have helped kids and their families in so many ways.

“Even from the littlest thing and these big wonderful donations that can not only touch one patient but many patients as they come through here," said Miller. "They light up right away and they smile. The parents, you can see the relief in their eyes to see their kids smile again.”

Smart hopes that the collaboration between him and Allen will not only keep those smiles coming but also show that athletes regardless of their sport can come together for the benefit of others.

“That’s the biggest thing I wanted to show people that it doesn’t matter that he plays football and I play basketball. Everybody is here to help and we can all pitch in to do a lot of really good things for a lot of really good people," said Smart.

For more information on how you can donate to Smart's YounGameChangers Foundation click here.

For more information on how you can donate to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation click here.