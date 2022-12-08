Sign marks where midfield of the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be.

The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.

WKBW

In March the Bills, Erie County and New York State announced an agreement was reached to build the new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

In October the first renderings of the new stadium were released.

You can find more information on the new stadium here.